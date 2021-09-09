EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $181.58 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

