Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.