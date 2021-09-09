Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

