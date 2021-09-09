Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,410. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

