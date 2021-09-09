Ecovyst (ECVT) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ecovyst to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 242 1038 1335 43 2.44

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Ecovyst’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.28% 4.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.75 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -5.68

Ecovyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecovyst rivals beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

