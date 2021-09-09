Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

AMGN traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $218.24. 16,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,051. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day moving average is $240.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.