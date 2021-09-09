Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,155 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.54. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.