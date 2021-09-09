Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,570 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

