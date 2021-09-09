Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $275.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

