Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

