Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

