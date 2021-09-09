Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

