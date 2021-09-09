Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

