Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman Sells 500,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.29. 601,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,291. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

