Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $154.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Employers by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

