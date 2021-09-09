ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.