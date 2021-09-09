Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.08. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.