Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

