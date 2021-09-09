EnQuest (ENQUF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

EnQuest (OTCMKTS: ENQUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.24 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – EnQuest had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/24/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – EnQuest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. "

7/13/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $0.33 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

