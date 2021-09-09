EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnQuest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

