Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

