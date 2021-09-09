Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

