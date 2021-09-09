Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 31,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

NASDAQ JD opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

