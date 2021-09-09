Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.