Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,015.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,869.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

