Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,716 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

