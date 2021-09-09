Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,314,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

