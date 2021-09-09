Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

