ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.31.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.