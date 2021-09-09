Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Cap of $8.94 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $322,967.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

