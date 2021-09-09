Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $1,061,232.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $882.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

