Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.87

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

