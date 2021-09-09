Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $599,790.69 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $599,790.69 and approximately $26,818.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00676734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.25 or 0.01218825 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,063,355 coins and its circulating supply is 7,973,181 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

