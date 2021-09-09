Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 192,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 341,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

