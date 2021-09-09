Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 33,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 86,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

