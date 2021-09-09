Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,203 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.