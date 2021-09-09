Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.90.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,750. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

