Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc Sells 2,597,475 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

