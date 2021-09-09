EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,063.50

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89) and traded as low as GBX 595.80 ($7.78). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 597.80 ($7.81), with a volume of 1,149,455 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.