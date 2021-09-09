EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ (EYEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 1,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.10. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

