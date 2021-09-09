Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00.

CYTK traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 1,531,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,065. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $15,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

