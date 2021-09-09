FairGame (FAIR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1.49 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002188 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006090 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056059 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

