Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.20). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 20,320,039 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £96.25 million and a P/E ratio of -47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.24.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

