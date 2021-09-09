FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 181,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

