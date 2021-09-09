FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $515,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $261.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.06 and a 200-day moving average of $285.14. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $222.89 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.