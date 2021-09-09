FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.11. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 5,390 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $397,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

