Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 141 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $422.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.98. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

