Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 201 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $197.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.