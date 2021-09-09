Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 957 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 187,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

