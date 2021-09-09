Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 198 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

